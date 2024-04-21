Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Tram accident at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles leaves at least 15 injured

Fire officials said 15 people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
A Universal CityWalk tram in Los Angeles, California, crashed Saturday night, leaving several people injured, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said units were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to 3900 Lankershim Blvd.

A total of 15 people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries, the fire department said.

tram

A Universal CityWalk tram in Los Angeles, California, crashed Saturday night, leaving several people injured.

Footage of the incident showed first responders treating several patients on the ground near the empty tram.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tram to crash.

tram in California

It was not immediately clear what caused the tram to crash.

The incident remains under investigation.