Illinois

Driver dead after fiery crash into Chicago-area toll plaza

Incident reported around 4:25 a.m. Thursday at Barrington Road Toll Plaza

Associated Press
Published
A vehicle plowed into a suburban Chicago highway toll plaza early Thursday, engulfing it and the plaza in flames and killing the motorist, police said.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the scene after receiving a report that a vehicle had struck the Barrington Road Toll Plaza along westbound Interstate 90 in Cook County and become engulfed in fire.

Chicago Illinois at Sunset

Chicago skyline at sunset. (iStock)

The motorist, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported about 4:25 a.m., police said.

By around 5 a.m., most of the flames were out, news outlets reported. Video of the crash scene showed the plaza littered with debris as firefighters poured water on a structure next to the heavily damaged vehicle.

The crash occurred near Hoffman Estates, a suburb about 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.