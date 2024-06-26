Tractor-trailer driver barrels into back of New Jersey home

A "medical incident" caused the driver of a big rig to plunge into a New Jersey home, officials said Wednesday.

The borough of Carteret announced that emergency crews rushed to the scene after the tractor-trailer barreled into the home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the driver "had a medical incident" prior to the crash.

The driver, who was driving a Porky Products Inc. vehicle, was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

TANKER TRUCK EXPLODES ON TEXAS HIGHWAY LEAVING SEVERAL CRITICALLY INJURED

The tractor-trailer appeared to crash through a white fence before it slammed into the two-story home.

WILD VIDEO SHOWS GUSHING FIRE HYDRANT SUSPENDING VEHICLE IN THE AIR AFTER CALIFORNIA CRASH

It was unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Photos and video from the scene showed emergency crews surveying the damaged house.

Officials told residents to expect road closures until the crash scene was cleaned up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver and the families whose house was hit," they said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Porky Products Inc. for comment.