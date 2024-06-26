Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

Tractor-trailer driver barrels into back of New Jersey home

Driver suffered 'medical incident' at time of crash, officials say

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Tractor-trailer crashes into New Jersey home Video

Tractor-trailer crashes into New Jersey home

Crews rushed to the scene after a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a home in Carteret, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon after the driver suffered a "medical incident." (FOX 5 NY)

A "medical incident" caused the driver of a big rig to plunge into a New Jersey home, officials said Wednesday.

The borough of Carteret announced that emergency crews rushed to the scene after the tractor-trailer barreled into the home on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the driver "had a medical incident" prior to the crash.

The driver, who was driving a Porky Products Inc. vehicle, was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said.

TANKER TRUCK EXPLODES ON TEXAS HIGHWAY LEAVING SEVERAL CRITICALLY INJURED

Tractor trailer crash

A tractor trailer crashed into a house in New Jersey. (SKY FOX)

Field of debris after big rig crash

Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. (SKY FOX)

The tractor-trailer appeared to crash through a white fence before it slammed into the two-story home.

WILD VIDEO SHOWS GUSHING FIRE HYDRANT SUSPENDING VEHICLE IN THE AIR AFTER CALIFORNIA CRASH

It was unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash or if anyone else was injured.

Photos and video from the scene showed emergency crews surveying the damaged house.

Big truck in house

The tractor-trailer appeared to barrel into the back of a home in New Jersey. (SKY FOX)

Tractor trailer crash

The massive truck ended up lodged in the back of the home. (SKY FOX)

Officials told residents to expect road closures until the crash scene was cleaned up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the driver and the families whose house was hit," they said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Porky Products Inc. for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.