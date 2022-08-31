Tractor-trailer crash in Tennessee spreads alfredo sauce across all lanes of interstate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A tractor-trailer hauling alfredo sauce crashed on Interstate 55 in Memphis on Tuesday, spilling sauce on the roadway and causing lane closures.

The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. in Memphis, FOX13 Memphis reported, citing the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

Images from the scene show the sauce having spilled across all lanes of traffic and the side of the truck’s trailer having been ripped open.

Memphis police said one woman sustained non-critical injuries and was treated at a hospital, the station reported.

All northbound lanes in the area were temporarily closed, while southbound traffic was limited to one lane as crews worked to remove the truck and clean up the mess, according to TDOT.

It was unclear which brand of alfredo sauce the truck was transporting.

The saucy mess in Memphis comes a day after drivers on I-80 in California were delayed over a similar accident.

A semi-truck hauling tomatoes crashed and spilled thousands of tomatoes onto the roadway. The tomatoes were crushed by oncoming cars, creating a slippery – and saucy – mess.