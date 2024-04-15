Tourists filmed brazenly destroying ancient rock formations at Nevada's Lake Mead: 'Send them to jail'

Authorities are searching for the two tourists who were seen destroying prehistoric rock formations at Lake Mead in Nevada earlier this month.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the incident took place on the Redstone Dunes Trail on Apr. 7. Lake Mead, located along the Colorado River, is the reservoir formed by the Hoover Dam. It is located around 30 miles east of Las Vegas.

A now-viral video shows two adult men standing on the rock formations and toppling pieces of stone. A little girl is heard screaming, "Daddy, don't fall," as the vandals pushed the rocks over the cliff.

While the lake has only existed since 1935, the park is full of rock formations that are millions of years old. Lake Mead National Recreation Area Public Information Officer John Haynes called the incident "disgusting" in an interview with FOX 5 Vegas.

"It takes millions of years for these rock formations to form, and then you get a few idiots out there that are destroying all that work of nature…it's pretty appalling," Haynes said.

The vandals face six months in jail and $5,000 fines at a minimum, according to Haynes. The spokesman said that the two tourists vandalized a special part of the national park.

"[The formations are] so beautiful, it’s one of my favorite places in the park, and they’re up there just destroying it," he lamented. "I don’t understand that."

In a Facebook post, the NPS urged anyone who recognizes the suspects or the little girl to contact authorities as soon as possible.

"Information from visitors is often very helpful to investigators," the NPS said. "If you were on the Redstone Dunes Trail on the evening of Sunday, April 7, 2024, or if you have information that could help identify the suspects, please submit a tip."

"You don't have to tell us who you are, but please tell us what you know."

Online commentators expressed outrage over the incident in the Facebook post's comment section.

"People like this need to have real charges brought against them, heavy fines, jail time etc.. if convicted and banned from ALL National Parks and Recreation areas nationwide!!!" a Facebook user wrote.

"More of those sandstone rocks could have given way through vibrations causing serious injury or death to the young girl," another person said. "He should also be charged with child endangerment. My husband, daughters and I have hiked that trail, it’s gorgeous. Please send them to jail."

Fox News Digital reached out to the NPS for comment, but did not immediately hear back.