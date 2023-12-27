Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York

Tourists dies after falling from cliff while hiking with husband at New York State park

Police say the couple was hiking on Beacon Hill Trail when they stopped to take photos at the edge of the cliff

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A tourist from Singapore tragically plummeted to her death from a cliff at a New York state park last week while hiking with her husband. 

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to Minnewaska State Park in the Town of Rochester just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, for reports of an injured hiker. 

Investigators identified the woman as 39-year-old Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar of Singapore. She and her husband, 41-year-old Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, had been hiking on Beacon Hill Trail when they stopped to take photos at the edge of the cliff. 

TAKING SELFIES IS NOW CONSIDERED A ‘PUBLIC HEALTH PROBLEM,' REQUIRES ‘SAFETY MESSAGING,’ SAY RESEARCHERS

SINGAPORE COUPLE NEW YORK STATE PARK

Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar and her Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said. Akbar tragically fell to her death from a cliff at Minnewaska State Park in New York. (Rauf Said/Facebook)

State police said Blinte MD Akbar lost her footing and fell off the cliff, falling approximately 70 feet. Her husband called 911. 

NYSP Aviation responded to the scene and hoisted the woman to safety. Bin Mohd Said the medical staff tried to resuscitate her for nearly three hours but were unsuccessful. She was transported to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, state police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"My heart is broken into pieces and I don’t know how to piece them back together," Bin Mohd Said in a Facebook post. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 