Top 5 moments from the Trump and VP Harris presidential debate and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

DEBATE HIGHLIGHTS: Missed the debate? Check out the top moments and more here.

ROUND 2? – Trump responds after ABC debate, addresses potential rematch with Harris. Continue reading …

'THREAT TO DEMOCRACY' – Voters react to Trump saying he 'took a bullet to the head' over left rhetoric. Continue reading …

‘I’VE DONE MY RESEARCH' – Taylor Swift announces 2024 endorsement right after debate. Continue reading …

5 TO 0 – ABC debate moderators spark fury for aggressive fact-checking of Trump. Continue reading …

‘DON’T LOOK BACK' – 9/11 survivor reveals haunting statement made before that dark day in American history. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PAYING RESPECTS – Trump, Harris travel to New York City, Shanksville to commemorate 9/11 attacks just hours after debate. Continue reading …

'GASLIT' – Voter slams Harris for 'race baiting' and 'fear mongering' during debate. Continue reading …

ROUND OF APPLAUSE – GOP Trump allies claim victory, pan moderators after tense 2024 debate. Continue reading …

'PHONY AND REHEARSED' – Social media erupts over 'repulsive' Trump-Harris presidential debate. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘FAKE AND WEAK’ – Harris mocked for exaggerated facial expressions as Trump spoke at debate. Continue reading …

FACING THE VOTERS – Trump-Vance ticket has done a combined 42 interviews since last month compared to only seven for Harris-Walz. Continue reading …

GET OUT – 'Totalitarian' council president kicks all residents from public meeting over Haitian migrant questions. Continue reading …

SWEET SURPRISE – Pennsylvania bakery predicts outcome of election with Trump and Harris cookie sales. Continue reading …

OPINION

DOUG SCHOEN – In the Trump-Harris face-off there was a clear winner but don't believe this election is over. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – The biggest loser in the Trump-Harris debate. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TICKED OFF – Warning about a new virus that embeds itself in the brain and shuts it down. Continue reading …

LOOMING STORM – Hurricane Francine expected to make landfall as millions in US prepare for life-threatening impacts. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on racket thrills, game-show chills and top-billed stars. Take the quiz here …

PANDEMIC EFFECT – COVID restrictions had 'alarming' impact on teenagers’ brains, new study finds. Continue reading …

WATER WORKS – This female polar bear can't get enough of her "free swim." See video …

WATCH

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP – Trump joined Hannity live immediately after the ABC debate. See video …

LAURA INGRAHAM – This was one of the 'strongest' moments of the Trump-Harris debate. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













