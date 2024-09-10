Harris mocked for exaggerated facial expressions as Trump spoke at debate: 'Comes across fake and weak'

Vice President Kamala Harris was dragged on social media for her exaggerated facial expressions during the ABC News Presidential Debate against former President Trump on Tuesday.

Harris' smirk was repeatedly captured on the split screen during Trump's turn to answer questions from the debate moderators. Both Harris' and Trump's microphones were muted when the other candidate was given time to speak, a rule the Harris campaign had tried to change. This left Harris with nothing but her facial gestures to express her contempt for the GOP nominee.

At times, Harris was captured on camera dramatically rolling her eyes, furrowing her brow or squinting at her opponent while he spoke. Other times, she laughed or appeared to mock Trump's responses with exaggerated smiles.

Her many faces were immediately mocked by social media users, with some saying they represented her nerves and discomfort on stage, while others slammed them as rehearsed and "pathetic."

"Kamala Harris is doing obviously rehearsed routines instead of answering questions. Then she does rehearsed and exaggerated facial expressions when Trump talks. She comes across as fake and weak," New York Post columnist Miranda Devine posted on X.

"On content, Harris is winning. Visually, she's hurting herself. #Debate2024," Pollster Frank Luntz wrote.

"Kamala Harris' overexaggerated facial expressions during this debate are pathetic. They convey a sense of dishonesty and nervousness," Daily Wire senior reporter Ryan Saavedra said.

"So far... HARRIS is making faces way more than TRUMP on this split screen. DK how that's going to resonate with voters," Fox News congressional correspondent Aisha Hasnie posted.

"Kamala Harris has been way over coached on doing facial expressions because of the muted mics. It is uncomfortable and weird," conservative writer Carmine Sabia weighed in.

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong wrote, "Kamala Harris should've taken more acting classes. Her facial expressions betray only poorly veiled anxiety."

"#Debate2024 split screen right now is hurting Kamala Harris because of her facial expressions can’t believe her debate coaches didn’t hone in on that," conservative media personality Ford O'Connell agreed.

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon quipped, "My kids make the same facial expressions Kamala Harris is making when they are in trouble."

"Harris only has smug TikTok ready facial expressions and friendly moderators going for her tonight. All her answers are canned and fake," Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, posted.

Harris displayed many of the same expressions that went viral during the 2020 vice presidential debate where she faced off against Mike Pence.