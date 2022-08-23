Toddler who nearly drowned in Massachusetts back home safe and healthy, firefighters say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2-year-old boy pulled from a pool in Massachusetts last week and had CPR performed on him by a heroic teen is home safely and healthily, firefighters report.

The Abington Fire Department took to social media to share the good news Monday.

It was one week prior that Savennah Mendes-Rodrigues, 19, told Boston 25 News she was studying for her dental school admissions test prior to jumping into action to rescue the toddler who nearly drowned.

The 2-year-old had fallen into the pool, was pulled out by family, and was barely breathing when he was brought inside.

"I was really calm actually, I started chest compressions while everyone was panicking in the background," Mendes-Rodrigues said.

The CPR-certified teen says she remembered her training to count compressions to the beat of the '70s disco hit, "Stayin' Alive."

She told the Boston Fox affiliate she kept doing compressions on the toddler until first responders arrived, and by that point, the little boy was breathing again.

"From the bystander CPR performed to our dispatchers providing instructions and acquiring valuable information, to our highly skilled responding crews … it is happy news to share," Abington Fire Department's Facebook post reads.