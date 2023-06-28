Titanic sub debris seen for first time since deadly catastrophe

New photos reveal the debris of OceanGate Exploration's Titan submersible for the first time since the craft's catastrophic and deadly failure last week.

Pieces of the craft were offloaded from a vessel in St. John's Harbor in Newfoundland, Canada on Wednesday. Many of the pieces showed visible signs of pressure damage, from dents to being outright crumpled.

The U.S. Coast Guard was working to recover debris from the craft throughout this week after the sub's catastrophic failure that killed five people.

The Titan submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion one hour and 45 minutes into its descent toward the wreck of the Titanic. The submersible passengers included U.K billionaire Hamish Harding; OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush; father-son pair Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood, as well as French mariner Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

OceanGate had charged tourists $250,000 for a ticket on the submersible to visit the legendary Titanic wreckage. Legal experts say the families of those aboard do not have a legal avenue to sue the company.

The search for the sub went on for days, and there was speculation that those aboard could still be alive, breathing from the 96-hours worth of oxygen aboard the craft. Debris from the craft was found on June 22, and all those aboard were confirmed killed.