New York City
Published

NYC Times Square shooting leaves 1 hospitalized, suspects at large

Two suspects – both described as Hispanic males – remain at large, according to preliminary reports.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A male was hospitalized Sunday evening after being shot outside the Marriott Hotel in Times Square. 

NYPD told Fox News that the shooting happened at 1535 Broadway shortly before 5:20 p.m. That address is in the heart of Times Square. It is the same address as the Marriott Hotel. 

Police were asking people to avoid the area of West 45 Street and 7th Avenue and to expect delays in the surrounding area. 

Two suspects – both described as Hispanic males – remain at large, according to preliminary reports.  

No further details are available at this time.  

The shooting came on the same day that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D- N.Y., called headlines of surging violence in America's major cities "hysteria."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

