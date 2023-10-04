Time-lapse video shows Charlotte Sena suspect's possible route home as cops seek home security footage

Authorities have revealed a potentially winding route home that suspected kidnapper Craig Nelson Ross Jr. may have taken from Lake Moreau State Park Saturday after allegedly abducting 9-year-old Charlotte Sena off her bike from the campground.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who lives along a series of roads in the area to contact investigators if their home security cameras recorded video between 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 30 as authorities continue to investigate the kidnapping.

Time-lapse video, based on the streets authorities identified, shows an approximation of the suspect's potential route to his mother's property in Ballston Spa.

The areas of interest are as follows:

Old Saratoga Road in the Town of Moreau

Route 9, south of Old Saratoga Round in the Towns of Moreau and Wilton

Ballard Road near Corinth Mountain Road in the Town of Wilton

Corinth Mountain Road in the Towns of Wilton and Corinth

Spier Falls Road in the Towns of Corinth and Greenfield

North Greenfield Road in the Town of Greenfield

Middle Grove Road in the Town of Greenfield

Route 29 in the Town of Milton

Barret Road in the Town of Milton

A multi-agency task force involving state, local and federal authorities rescued the girl from a camper on Ross' mother's property Monday evening, hours after allegedly finding the 46-year-old's fingerprints on a ransom note left for her parents.

"Within the camper they located the suspect, " Hochul said during an evening news briefing in Latham. "After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody, and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet, covered. She was rescued."

Charlotte was taken to a hospital, where she reunited with her family, Hochul said.

Ross faces a count of first-degree kidnapping, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, but could see more charges as the investigation continues.

A 1999 drunken driving charge allowed police to find Ross' fingerprints in a law enforcement database, Hochul said.

"We are thrilled that she is home, and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets," Charlotte’s family told Fox News Digital. "A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home."

On Tuesday, Charlotte's extended family released a new photo of the 9-year-old on their GoFundMe campaign .

As Charlotte recovers from the ordeal, her parents have taken time off work to care for her and her two sisters.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.