Time-lapse video shows Charlotte Sena suspect's possible route home as cops seek home security footage

Saratoga County Sheriff's Office asking area residents to check their home security cameras for signs of suspected kidnapper

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
Suspected kidnapper Craig Ross' potential route home revealed as cops seek home security video

A time-lapse video shows an approximation of Charlotte Sena's suspected kidnapper Craig Ross' potential route home from Lake Moreau State Park, based on where police are asking for home security video from Sept. 3. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

Authorities have revealed a potentially winding route home that suspected kidnapper Craig Nelson Ross Jr. may have taken from Lake Moreau State Park Saturday after allegedly abducting 9-year-old Charlotte Sena off her bike from the campground.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who lives along a series of roads in the area to contact investigators if their home security cameras recorded video between 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 30 as authorities continue to investigate the kidnapping.

Time-lapse video, based on the streets authorities identified, shows an approximation of the suspect's potential route to his mother's property in Ballston Spa.

RECLUSE ACCUSED IN CHARLOTTE SENA ABDUCTION HAD DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST

The areas of interest are as follows:

  • Old Saratoga Road in the Town of Moreau
  • Route 9, south of Old Saratoga Round in the Towns of Moreau and Wilton
  • Ballard Road near Corinth Mountain Road in the Town of Wilton
  • Corinth Mountain Road in the Towns of Wilton and Corinth
  • Spier Falls Road in the Towns of Corinth and Greenfield
  • North Greenfield Road in the Town of Greenfield
  • Middle Grove Road in the Town of Greenfield
  • Route 29 in the Town of Milton
  • Barret Road in the Town of Milton
A map of upstate New York

A visual representation of an approximation of Charlotte Sena's suspected kidnapper Craig Ross Jr.s potential route home from Lake Moreau State Park, based on areas where police are asking residents to submit home security video taken on the evening of Sept. 3, 2023. (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

MAN CLAIMING TO BE SON OF CHARLOTTE SENA KIDNAPPING SUSPECT BREAKS SILENCE: ‘HOPE HE DIES IN PRISON’

A multi-agency task force involving state, local and federal authorities rescued the girl from a camper on Ross' mother's property Monday evening, hours after allegedly finding the 46-year-old's fingerprints on a ransom note left for her parents.

Craig Nelson Jr mugshot clean

Booking photo of Craig Ross Jr., Tuesday, October 3, 2023. Ross is suspected of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl named Charlotte Sena from a state park bicycle trail over the weekend. He was being held without bail on a first-degree kidnapping charge. (Saratoga Sheriff's Office)

"Within the camper they located the suspect," Hochul said during an evening news briefing in Latham. "After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody, and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet, covered. She was rescued."

Police search for Charlotte Sena, missing girl

Road signs off Rt. 87 near the search site for Charlotte Sena, of Greenfield, N.Y., who was on a family outing in Moreau Lake State Park when she went missing Saturday evening as officials conduct a search on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Gansevoort, N.Y.  (Hans Pennink for Fox News Digital )

WHO IS CRAIG ROSS? NEW YORK ‘RECLUSE’ ACCUSED OF HIDING KIDNAPPED 9-YEAR-OLD IN CAMPER CABINET

Charlotte was taken to a hospital, where she reunited with her family, Hochul said.

Ross faces a count of first-degree kidnapping, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, but could see more charges as the investigation continues.

A 1999 drunken driving charge allowed police to find Ross' fingerprints in a law enforcement database, Hochul said.

Charlotte Sena GoFundMe photo

The Sena family released a new photo of Charlotte Sena Tuesday on a GoFundMe campaign to support the 9-year-old after New York State Police and federal tactical teams rescued her from a kidnapping suspect's cabinet. (Sena Family/GoFundMe)

"We are thrilled that she is home, and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets," Charlotte’s family told Fox News Digital. "A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home."

On Tuesday, Charlotte's extended family released a new photo of the 9-year-old on their GoFundMe campaign.

As Charlotte recovers from the ordeal, her parents have taken time off work to care for her and her two sisters.

Fox News' Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports