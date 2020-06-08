Expand / Collapse search
Tim Keller diagnosed with cancer: 'God has been remarkably present'

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
Tim Keller, a best-selling Christian author and noted theologian, revealed he was diagnosed with cancer.

The retired pastor of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City shared Sunday that he is going to the National Cancer Institue at the NIH for additional testing before beginning chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

"I feel great and have no symptoms," Keller, who had thyroid cancer in 2002, wrote in a post online. "It was what doctors call an 'incidental pickup,' or otherwise known as providential intervention."

Tim Keller, best-selling Christian author and noted theologian revealed he was recently diagnosed with cancer and is asking for prayers.

He said he has "terrific human doctors, but most importantly I have the Great Physician himself caring for me."

Keller and his wife, Kathy, recently wrote three small books: "Birth," "Marriage" and "Death," and spoke to Fox News chief religion correspondent Lauren Green about the coronavirus.

"These are key times in which you suddenly are jolted out of the kind of obliviousness to the big questions of life," Keller said on Green's "Lighthouse Faith" podcast. "We're just so busy doing things, we never sit back and say, what am I living for and what is it all about? And why are we even here? You never ask those questions. You're too busy, especially in New York."

Amid his cancer diagnosis, Keller is asking for prayer for healing, for his family to be comforted and encouraged, and for him to be able to continue writing and speaking.

"Though we have had times of shock and fear," Keller said, "God has been remarkably present with me through all the many tests, biopsies, and surgery of the past few weeks."

