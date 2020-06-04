Pastor calls for end to riots, says church is answer to healing racial divide

As the nation deals with protests and riots in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in police custody, religious leaders are trying to offer hope.

Brian Gibson, founder of the Peaceably Gather movement and pastor of His Church, is holding a rally at the National Mall June 7, "in a united call for an end to the riots."

"I believe the church is essential and it's absolutely the answer to get us through this trying time in America," Gibson told Fox News. "The church is the healing balm that puts us back together."

Gibson gathered with African-American, Latino and white pastors in Louisville and five other cities Tuesday where protests are happening.

He's calling for others to join his PPP Plan, which includes prayer, preaching and partnership between suburban and urban churches.

"Jesus heals. Jesus helps. Jesus saves," Gibson, who plans to preach in Washington, D.C., this Sunday, said.

"This confusion we see right now, this hatred we see right now, the violence we see right now, it's not an answer," he concluded. "Our message is a message of love, a message of peace, it's the message of Jesus and it cures all real pains and problems in life."

The pastor believes taking the church "out of play" for 12 weeks under coronavirus stay-at-home orders has allowed "evil" and "wickedness" to come into the lives of Americans that "wouldn't have been here if the people of God were praying together."

Several prominent pastors and faith leaders discussed race in their messages over the weekend.

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, joined several Christian leaders across the nation in a statement of solidarity with African-Americans, calling for justice and reform.

“We come together for the purpose of confronting once again the giant of bigotry and racism with the stones of righteousness and justice," Rodriguez said. "This giant of racism must come down!"