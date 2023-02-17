TikTok helps New York woman discover where father, who killed mother, fled after murder

A New York woman turned to TikTok when she wanted to find out more about where her father, who killed her mother, went after he fled the crime scene in 1990, according to local reports.

Yalitza Espinal made an account in her mother's name, Wanda, called "Wanda's Justice" in an effort to put out information about her father, Antonio Apolinar Espinal, who fled the Bronx apartment where he killed Wanda in front of their daughter, who was 8 years old at the time.

"I am using the platforms now because of lack of interest. … The DA has totally ignored me. They've been entertaining me. They've switched me over to different people. It's like, I don't know what kind of game their playing over there," Yalitza says in one of her TikTok videos.

Espinal reportedly stabbed Yalitza's 32-year-old mother, unprovoked, in the neck in an apartment on East 197th Street in the Bronx as Yalitza watched, according to WPIX.

"She was calling my name. She was calling his name," Yalitza told the outlet.

Then, on Feb. 13, thanks to private messages from followers keeping up with her TikTok account, Yalitza discovered that her father died his home country of the Dominican Republic last year, WPIX reported.

A cousin reportedly found Yalitza on social media and detailed information about her father, who was electrocuted in a household accident in the DR in 2021. She also shared photos of a memorial service for Yalitza's father, according to the outlet.

"It seems like…after killing my mother back in 1990, he just went straight to his home country and died there," she said in another TikTok video.

Police had previously traced Espinal back to the DR but were apparently unable to move the case forward due to international red tape, according to WPIX.

"He was burned, basically, all over his body," Yalitza told WPIX, adding that her cousin "explained that what happened to my father was God’s justice."