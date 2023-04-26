Thunderstorms forecast from Florida to Texas, flash flooding possible

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will target areas from Texas along the Gulf Coast into Florida.
The threat of severe storms on Wednesday in the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)
BIDEN APPROVES DISASTER RELIEF FOR OKLAHOMA FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES
Rain forecast through Sunday for the Gulf Coast and Southeast (Credit: Fox News)
Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots.
Snow forecast in the Rockies through Friday evening (Credit: Fox News)
Meanwhile, heavy, wet snow will fall over the Rocky Mountains in Colorado through Thursday.
Forecast highs across the U.S. on Friday (Credit: Fox News)
Below-average temperatures continue for much of the country, while warmer air expands across the West.
