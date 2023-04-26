Thunderstorms forecast from Florida to Texas, flash flooding possible

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will target areas from Texas along the Gulf Coast into Florida.

BIDEN APPROVES DISASTER RELIEF FOR OKLAHOMA FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots.

Meanwhile, heavy, wet snow will fall over the Rocky Mountains in Colorado through Thursday.

Below-average temperatures continue for much of the country, while warmer air expands across the West.