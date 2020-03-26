This Day in History: March 31

On this day, March 31 …

2019: Making good on a longstanding threat, President Trump moves to cut direct aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, whose citizens are fleeing north and overwhelming U.S. resources as part of organized caravans.

Also on this day:

1492: King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain issue an edict expelling Jews from Spanish soil, except those willing to convert to Christianity.

1933: President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Emergency Conservation Work Act, which creates the Civilian Conservation Corps.

1943: "Oklahoma!," the first musical play by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, opens on Broadway.

1968: At the conclusion of a nationally broadcast address on Vietnam, President Lyndon Johnson stuns listeners by declaring, "I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your president."

1975: "Gunsmoke" closes out 20 seasons on CBS with its final first-run episode, "The Sharecroppers."

1976: The New Jersey Supreme Court rules that Karen Ann Quinlan, a young woman in a persistent vegetative state, can be disconnected from her respirator. (Quinlan, who remained unconscious, would die in 1985.)

1991: The Warsaw Pact was formally dissolved.

The Warsaw Pact was formally dissolved. 1993: Actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, is accidentally shot to death during the filming of the movie “The Crow” in Wilmington, N.C., when he was hit by a bullet fragment that became lodged inside a prop gun.