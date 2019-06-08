This Day in History: June 8

On this day, June 8 …

2018: Celebrity chef, author and CNN host Anthony Bourdain is found dead in his hotel room in eastern France in what authorities determined was a suicide.

Also on this day:

1948: The "Texaco Star Theater" makes its debut on NBC-TV with Milton Berle guest-hosting the first program. (Berle would later named the show's permanent host.)

1966: A merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.

1967: During the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen are killed when Israel attacks the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel would later say the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)

1968: Authorities announce the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

1969: The New York Yankees retire Mickey Mantle’s No. 7 in front of 61,000 fans.

1978: A jury in Clark County, Nev., rules the so-called "Mormon will," purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, is a forgery.

1998: The National Rifle Association elects actor Charlton Heston to be its president.

2017: Former FBI Director James Comey, testifying before Congress, asserts that President Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign.