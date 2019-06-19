This Day in History: June 19

On this day, June 19 …



2018: The United States says it is pulling out of the United Nations' Human Rights Council, a day after the U.N. human rights chief denounced the Trump administration for separating migrant children from their parents.

Also on this day:

1865: Union troops arrive in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War is over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas are free. (The event is celebrated to this day as "Juneteenth.")

Union troops arrive in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War is over, and that all remaining slaves in Texas are free. (The event is celebrated to this day as "Juneteenth.") 1934: The Federal Communications Commission is created; it replaces the Federal Radio Commission.

The Federal Communications Commission is created; it replaces the Federal Radio Commission. 1952: The U.S. Army Special Forces, the elite unit of fighters known as the Green Berets, is established at Fort Bragg, N.C.

1953: Julius Rosenberg, 35, and his wife, Ethel, 37, convicted of conspiring to pass U.S. atomic secrets to the Soviet Union, are executed at Sing Sing Prison in Ossining, N.Y.

1964: The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is approved after surviving an 83-day filibuster in the U.S. Senate.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is approved after surviving an 83-day filibuster in the U.S. Senate. 1987: The U.S. Supreme Court strikes down a Louisiana law requiring any public school teaching the theory of evolution to teach creation science as well.

2017: Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old American college student, dies in a Cincinnati hospital following his release by North Korea in a coma after more than a year in captivity.