This Day in History: July 14
On this day, July 14 ...
1980: The Republican National Convention opens in Detroit, where nominee-apparent Ronald Reagan told a welcoming rally he and his supporters were determined to "make America great again."
Also on this day:
- 1789: In an event symbolizing the start of the French Revolution, citizens of Paris storm the Bastille prison and release the seven prisoners inside.
- 1798: Congress passes the Sedition Act, making it a federal crime to publish false, scandalous or malicious writing about the United States government.
- 1912: American folk singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie ("This Land Is Your Land") is born in Okemah, Okla.
- 1921: Italian-born anarchists Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti are convicted in Dedham, Mass., of murdering a shoe company paymaster and his guard. (Sacco and Vanzetti would be executed six years later.)
- 1976: Jimmy Carter wins the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's convention in New York.
- 2003: Newspaper columnist Robert Novak publicly reveals the CIA employment of Valerie Plame, wife of Joseph Wilson, a former U.S. ambassador in Africa who said the administration had twisted prewar intelligence on Iraq.