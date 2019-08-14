This Day in History: Aug. 15
On this day, Aug, 15 ...
1969: The Woodstock Music and Art Fair opens in Bethel, N.Y.
Also on this day:
- 1939: "The Wizard of Oz" premieres in Hollywood.
- 1947: The Indian Independence Bill creates the two independent states of India and Pakistan.
- 1998: A car bomb kills 29 people in Omagh, Northern Ireland, the deadliest act of violence in more than 30 years of the “Troubles.”
- 2018: President Trump revokes the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan.