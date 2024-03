Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

U.S. Marshals arrested a third suspect on Tuesday in the mass shooting that happend on March 6 at a Philadelphia SEPTA bus station, leaving eight high school students injured. At least one other suspect is still at large.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. on March 6 near the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, in northeastern Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force and members of the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigative Unit arrested 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, who was wanted for attempted murder, firearms violations and related charges in connection to the shooting.

The apprehension took place at about 3:30 p.m. when investigators surrounded a home in the 12000 block of Academy Road in Philadelphia.

Investigators were under the belief that Carter was hiding in a known family member’s home, and when task force members knocked on the door, a family member confirmed the fugitive was inside.

Carter was then taken into custody without incident, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, and taken to Philadelphia Police headquarters for processing.

"With the arrest of Jermahd Carter, we are now seeking one more suspect," Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force said. "We have asked this suspect’s family for a surrender by tomorrow morning and if this does not occur, we are prepared to aggressively pursue him with every investigative resource available."

Philadelphia police said the suspect still at large is 17-year-old Asir Boone, who is wanted for attempted murder and other charges related to the shooting on March 6.

On Monday, police announced the arrests of Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs, both 18 years old, who were both charged with attempted murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and several other charges for their involvement in the shooting.

On the day of the shooting, several Northeast High School students were getting ready to board a bus when three gunmen got out of a blue Hyundai Sonata, ran toward the students and opened fire with about 30 rounds before fleeing the scene.

Eight students between the ages of 15-17, including one girl, were struck multiple times by gunfire. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was shot nine times in the torso.

Police identified the victims only by their ages, saying a 15-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the left arm and one to the upper back; a 15-year-old male was shot once in the lower back; a 16-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, right leg and right arm; a 16-year-old male sustained nine gunshots to the torso; a 16-year-old female was shot once in the buttocks and right thigh; a 17-year-old male was shot once in the left leg; a 16-year-old male was shot once in the left leg; and a 16-year-old was shot once in the upper back.