Thieves steal ATM after crashing van into store, start fire trying to open machine: police

A pair of thieves are wanted in Portland after surveillance video showed the suspects smashing a van through a local business and stealing an ATM early Tuesday, authorities said.

The brazen smash-and-grab happened at 4:35 a.m. at a Fastrak Food Mart on Northeast Broadway Street, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Surveillance video shows the burglars back a white van through the storefront and loading the ATM into the back of the vehicle.

The suspects drove away and stopped in a parking lot on East Burnside while trying to crack open the machine, according to authorities.

While trying to access its contents, police said the thieves started a fire inside the van.

One suspect as wearing a distinct jacket that detectives believe could help them identify the thief and lead to an arrest, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects or the theft to contact the Portland Police Bureau.