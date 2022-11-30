Expand / Collapse search
Portland
Published

Thieves steal ATM after crashing van into store, start fire trying to open machine: police

ATM stolen from Fastrak Food Mart in Portland, Oregon

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A pair of thieves are wanted in Portland after surveillance video showed the suspects smashing a van through a local business and stealing an ATM early Tuesday, authorities said.

The brazen smash-and-grab happened at 4:35 a.m. at a Fastrak Food Mart on Northeast Broadway Street, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Surveillance video shows the burglars back a white van through the storefront and loading the ATM into the back of the vehicle.

The suspects drove away and stopped in a parking lot on East Burnside while trying to crack open the machine, according to authorities.

The suspects drove a white van through the front of a Fastrak Food Mart at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday and stole an ATM, police said.

The suspects drove a white van through the front of a Fastrak Food Mart at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday and stole an ATM, police said.

While trying to access its contents, police said the thieves started a fire inside the van.

A small fire started when the suspects tried to open the ATM inside the van while in a nearby parking lot.

A small fire started when the suspects tried to open the ATM inside the van while in a nearby parking lot.

One suspect as wearing a distinct jacket that detectives believe could help them identify the thief and lead to an arrest, police said.

Police said one suspect was wearing a distinct jack which they believe could help identify him.

Police said one suspect was wearing a distinct jack which they believe could help identify him.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects or the theft to contact the Portland Police Bureau.