©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas authorities hunt for 'well-dressed' bank robber who they say walked away with $5,000

The dapper thief got away from a Fort Worth Bank of America with $5,000, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Police in Texas are looking for a well-dressed bank robber who they say committed a heist last week. 

The dapper thief walked into a Bank of America on West 7th Street in Fort Worth the day before Thanksgiving.

IN TEXAS, EX-BORDER PATROL AGENT FACES LIFE IN JAIL OVER MURDER CHARGES

Forth Worth police are seeking information on a well-dressed bank robber who targeted a Bank of America the day before Thanksgiving. 

Forth Worth police are seeking information on a well-dressed bank robber who targeted a Bank of America the day before Thanksgiving.  (Fort Worth Police Department)

He was wearing a mask and handed the teller a note demanding cash and displayed a firearm, police said. He left with $5,000, authorities said. 

Authorities described the alleged thief as a man 60-70 years of age. He was wearing a blue jacket, a white collared shirt, a white hat, prescription sunglasses and khaki pants. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.