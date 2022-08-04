Los Angeles shooting during possible robbery outside casino leaves one person wounded

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting outside Hustler Casino in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County on Thursday morning left one person wounded, according to multiple reports.

The shooting happened during a possible armed robbery attempt of an armored vehicle at the casino, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene, but did not have information on injuries or suspects.

A large police presence could be seen outside the casino and near a building one block away.

The LA County Fire Department told Fox 11 Los Angeles that one gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim's status was not immediately released.

In another armored truck robbery just north of Los Angeles in June, millions of dollars worth of gems and jewels were stolen from a Brink's security vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.