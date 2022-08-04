Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles
Published

Los Angeles shooting during possible robbery outside casino leaves one person wounded

A large police presence could be seen outside Hustler Casino and a nearby building in Los Angeles

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting outside Hustler Casino in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County on Thursday morning left one person wounded, according to multiple reports. 

The shooting happened during a possible armed robbery attempt of an armored vehicle at the casino, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. 

  • Hustler Casino shooting
    Image 1 of 2

    A large police presence could be seen outside a building one block away from the casino.  (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

  • Hustler Casino shooting
    Image 2 of 2

    Hustler Casino shooting (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to the scene, but did not have information on injuries or suspects. 

TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN STRING OF DEADLY ROBBERIES AT CALIFORNIA 7-ELEVEN STORES

A large police presence could be seen outside the casino and near a building one block away. 

The sun casts the shadows of the Hustler Casino sign onto the road.

The sun casts the shadows of the Hustler Casino sign onto the road. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The LA County Fire Department told Fox 11 Los Angeles that one gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital. The victim's status was not immediately released. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In another armored truck robbery just north of Los Angeles in June, millions of dollars worth of gems and jewels were stolen from a Brink's security vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 