New York
Published

Thief steals $300K in Brooklyn Brink's truck robbery outside of bank

Brooklyn police released photos of the men, are asking the public to help find them

Associated Press
A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say.

According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 during a bank money drop at a Chase Bank branch in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. On Saturday, police released photos of the men and asked for the public’s help finding them.

NYC WOULD-BE THIEVES RANSACK DELI, ALLEGEDLY THROW KNIVES, MERCHANDISE AT WORKERS, VIDEO SHOWS

A thief stole $300K from a Brink's truck in Brooklyn, New York, with the help of two accomplices.

In images taken from a surveillance camera outside the bank, a man can be seen crossing the street with what appears to be a bag of cash in his hands.

All three men remained at large as of Monday. A Brink’s spokesperson said the company is working with law enforcement.