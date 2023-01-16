NYC would-be thieves ransack deli, allegedly throw knives, merchandise at workers, video shows

A trio of suspects entered a Harlem deli on the afternoon of Jan. 11 and allegedly demanded money before throwing kitchen knives and store products at the employees, according to the NYPD.

Surveillance video of the incident released by police shows the suspects ransacking Eleganza Groumet Deli, throwing an entire rack of merchandise over the counter and screaming at the workers.

One of them appears to place a kitchen knife in his waistband before leaving the store.

No one was injured during the incident. The suspects fled on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)