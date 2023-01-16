Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC would-be thieves ransack deli, allegedly throw knives, merchandise at workers, video shows

The New York City deli workers were able to avoid any injuries

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
NYPD releases surveillance video of robbers allegedly throwing knives at deli workers

Three suspects are accused of ransacking a Harlem deli and throwing knives at workers on Jan. 11, according to the NYPD.

A trio of suspects entered a Harlem deli on the afternoon of Jan. 11 and allegedly demanded money before throwing kitchen knives and store products at the employees, according to the NYPD. 

Surveillance video of the incident released by police shows the suspects ransacking Eleganza Groumet Deli, throwing an entire rack of merchandise over the counter and screaming at the workers. 

The three suspects picked up an entire rack of merchandise and threw it over the counter at one point. 

One of the suspects appeared to place a large kitchen knife in his waistband before leaving the store. 

One of them appears to place a kitchen knife in his waistband before leaving the store. 

NYPD RELEASES PHOTOS OF SUSPECTS IN BEATING OF JEWISH MAN IN TIMES SQUARE

No one was injured during the incident. The suspects fled on foot, according to police

One of the suspects threw a kitchen knife at the deli's employees, according to the NYPD. 

Anyone with information about the incident can call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest