Thanksgiving parade balloons face possible grounding over wind forecast

Paradegoers hoping to see balloons flying over New York City on Thursday morning could have their spirits deflated as gusty winds could wind up grounding the attractions.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade that marches through Manhattan every year is set to occur in the midst of potentially freezing temperatures, projected to be in the low 20s, and sustained winds of up to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Police in the city will keep tabs on wind gauges situated along the parade route and will determine whether the 16 helium-filled balloons set to fly have to be at a lower altitude, or can’t fly at all, depending on whether wind gusts get too fast, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

In accordance with city rules, the balloons will be pulled from the air if sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph.

Due to the anticipated frigid temperatures, New York City issued an extreme cold weather alert for Thursday and warned anyone planning to brave the elements to take caution by bundling up and covering fingertips, earlobes, and noses to prevent potential frostbite.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed caution for people who crowded together to see the parade balloons be inflated.

"Get ready for an amazing parade, but put on every layer you have in your household, wear every glove you can find, every scarf, hand warmers, whatever you got, you're going to need it tomorrow," de Blasio said. "I want to tell everyone be ready to enjoy but recognize it's going to be really, really cold."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.