Texas woman shot multiple times in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

Texas police are conducting a manhunt after an unknown assailant shot a woman multiple times in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot Saturday evening.

The man reportedly shot the woman several times before fleeing in a pickup truck, which police are still tracking down. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unknown whether she had a prior connection with the shooter.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806) 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400, according to ABC 7 Amarillo.

Activists have called on Texas legislators to take action against rising crime in Texas this year. Cities across the country have suffered from a spike in violent crime in 2022, and Texas is no exception.

Another Texas man, 60-year-old Van Brisbon, was arrested Friday for allegedly murdering his girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter.

Brisbon reportedly held the girl hostage inside his home even as authorities were outside. He then fired two shots, killing the girl, and exited the house to police custody, according to authorities.