A Texas resident was arrested after she allegedly told police that she shot and killed her elderly grandmother.

Kelsie Miles, 30, was charged with one count of murder on Sunday, according to the Dallas Police Department. She is accused of killing her 80 year-old grandmother, Betty Lou Hearn, at their East Oak Cliff home.

The Grand Prarie Police Department told Fox News Digital that Miles contacted them about the shooting at around 5:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

"Miles did drive to the Grand Prairie Police Department where she met officers outside in the parking lot and told them about the shooting in Dallas," a department spokesperson explained.

"Officers detained her and contacted Dallas PD who responded to our detention center where they took custody of her."

In a press release, the Dallas Police Department said that first responders rushed to the scene of the shooting to assist the victim.

"Officers responded to the address, and after receiving no response from anyone inside and having reason to believe someone may need immediate medical help, the officers forced entry into the home," the statement read.

"Once inside, officers located 80-year-old Betty Hearn on the floor, shot. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Hearn died at the scene."

After her arrest, Miles was transported to the Dallas County Jail. She is being held there on $750,000 bond.