Girl, 2, eaten by crocodiles after falling into a pit on family’s farm

A 2-year-old girl was eaten alive after falling into a pit of crocodiles on her family farm, say police in Cambodia.

Rom Roath Neary’s mother is said to have lost sight of her while she was busy caring for her newborn baby.

The youngster reportedly wandered away from the house near Siem Reap yesterday morning and was not seen alive again.

The girl’s father Min Min, 35, returned home at 10 a.m. and began looking for the missing toddler.

Horrifically, he found his daughter’s skull stripped of flesh on the ground of a concrete enclosure where the crocs swim in a pool.

Local media showed harrowing pictures of mom of three Nay Is, 32, breaking down in tears as she clutched the toddler’s remains to her chest.

Police Chief Capt. Chem Chamnan said: “Her father found only her skull in the crocodile enclosure, where she was killed by crocodiles.”

Officers said that the youngster had been at home with her mother, who had recently given birth and was caring for the newborn.

She left the house and went to play on the land around the crocodile farm, which is behind the property.

Police said the family had recently built a fence around the 10-foot-high concrete pool, but children were still small enough to fit through the gaps.

Lt. Och Sophen, chief of Siem Reap commune police, said the mother “lost sight of” 2-year-old Rom.

He added: “When the father came back home, he couldn’t find his daughter in the house. He found a skull in the crocodile enclosure.

“He confirmed that the daughter fell into the crocodile enclosure and that the crocodiles killed her, leaving only her skull.”

Officers urged other families to take extra care to prevent children from getting into crocodile farms.

The animals are kept to produce leather and meat.

