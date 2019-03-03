Texas teens were feuding on social media before fatal stabbing at home, family says

Two Texas teenage girls were feuding on social media for weeks before tensions boiled over, leading one to stab the other to death at a home Friday, her family said.

Kaitlin Leonor Castilleja, 18, died Friday after she and Vivian Foster, 18, were stabbed by a 16-year-old high school student outside a home in San Antonio, My San Antonio reported. Castilleja and Foster allegedly went to the teen’s home about 1 a.m. Friday and a fight ensued.

The 16-year-old then stabbed both of the girls, causing superficial cuts to Foster but severe wounds to Castilleja that led to her death.

The teen suspect, who was not identified, called police after the stabbing and reported “she had been assaulted on her driveway when she arrived home from work,” police said. She added that Castilleja and Foster had been sending her messages on social media “stating they want to fight her.”

Castilleja and Foster — who previously attended James Madison High School with the 16-year-old — told police at the hospital that they were “stabbed after ‘jumping’ a girl at her house.”

Castilleja’s aunt, Marie Fernandez, told San Antonio Express-News that the teens had been feuding on social media before the fatal incident.

"She [Castilleja] isn't able to give you her side of the story, but it’s been ongoing bullying on both sides," Fernandez said. "It's social media. There's so many factors that have contributed to this, and at the end of the day, whether it was wrong, in all aspects my niece had no intentions of hurting anyone."

Fernandez also told the San Antonio Express-News that the girls were also feuding over Castilleja’s ex-boyfriend.

“They lured my niece to go over, they set her up, she had no chance,” Fernandez said. “They videotaped the attack. What kind of person does that?”

Castilleja graduated from the high school in 2018 and the 16-year-old was still a current student at the time of the attack.

The teen was booked into a juvenile detention facility and charged with murder.