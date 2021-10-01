Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas teen claims he was sleeping when he allegedly stabbed his twin sister to death, court records say

A neighbor said he saw the twins use the bus on a daily basis and they appeared to get along fine, a report said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas teenager accused of stabbing his twin sister to death this week claims he was dreaming during the attack, according to documents read in court Thursday.

Benjamin Elliott, 17, has been charged with murder in the death of his sister, Meghan Elliott, 17. He told officers he awoke in her bedroom with a knife in her neck, FOX 26 of Houston reported. 

When Elliott realized he wasn’t dreaming, the twin says he removed the knife, turned on the light, and applied pressure to the wound, the court documents stated. He later ran to his room to grab his phone and call 911.

CREIGHTON U BASEBALL DIRECTOR SHOT, KILLED OUTSIDE NEWLY SOLD HOME; SUSPECT ARRESTED

He was arrested Wednesday and booked in Harris County Jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. 

Benjamin Elliott, 17, is accused of stabbing his twin sister to death in Texas on Wednesday morning. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Benjamin Elliott, 17, is accused of stabbing his twin sister to death in Texas on Wednesday morning. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said Benjamin Elliott was performing CPR on Meghan Elliott in her bedroom when Harris County deputies arrived at the Katy, Texas, home at around 4:45 a.m., the sheriff's office said

Deputies said she was unresponsive and had suffered "several stab wounds to the neck."

Benjamin Elliott continued performing CPR until EMS personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced Meghan Elliott dead, authorities said. 

The siblings' parents were asleep inside the home when the stabbing occurred, the sheriff's office added. 

POLICE OFFICER WHO MURDERED SARAH EVERARD GIVEN LIFE SENTENCE

Investigators also reviewed 911 records and learned that Elliott called in to say he stabbed his sister, the sheriff's office said. 

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the stabbing and an investigation is ongoing. His bond was set at $100,000, FOX 26 reported

Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said investigators searched the home after obtaining a warrant, according to the Houston Chronicle. The weapon used in the attack was recovered, Gilliland added. 

A neighbor, Robert Dawson, said he saw the twins use a bus on a daily basis and they appeared to get along fine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was really shocked when this thing went down," Dawson told Houston's KTRK-TV. "I hope [the sleep walking] is true because it's bad enough they lose their daughter. If they lost their son to a long jail term, that would be just devastating."

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money