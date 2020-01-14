Texas teen shot in chest at high school; suspect on the loose, police say

A teen was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a high school near Houston.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School. The student was shot in the chest, sources told KHOU 11. The school district confirmed the student’s death.

The suspect remains at large and all students were told to leave the school, Fox 26 Houston reported. Residents in Bellaire, Texas, were urged to avoid the area or remain at home.

There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting occurred inside or outside of the school building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.