Texas suspect charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting three Houston police officers

Roland Caballero, 31, has been charged with three counts of capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers on Thursday has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The Houston Police Department said that Roland Caballero, 31, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

Caballero allegedly shot three officers on Thursday afternoon following a pursuit by police, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

2021 booking photo of Roland Caballero. (Houston Police Department)

In a Twitter post, Houston police identified the wounded officers N. Gadson, 35; D. Hayden, 32; and A. Alvarez, 28, all from the Northeast Patrol.

