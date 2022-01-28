Texas suspect charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting three Houston police officers

The suspect accused of shooting three Houston police officers on Thursday has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The Houston Police Department said that Roland Caballero, 31, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated robbery.

Caballero allegedly shot three officers on Thursday afternoon following a pursuit by police, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

