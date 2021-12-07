Texas substitute teacher sings ‘Toxic’ during class with karaoke machine, asked to leave: report

Allegations of toxic culture inside schools seem to have taken on a whole new meaning inside one Texas classroom.

A substitute teacher in Austin, Texas, was reportedly asked to leave school early last week after appearing to belt out Britney Spears' "Toxic" with the help of a karaoke machine in front of a stunned classroom.

The video, obtained by KXAN, appears to show the teacher sitting in front of the classroom as though it's a jam session. The teacher is dressed in black and surrounded by colorful strobe lights. Some of the students could be heard laughing off-camera.

A spokesperson from the Austin Independent School District told the station that the teacher brought the karaoke machine into the Bowie High School class on Friday.

"I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much," the spokesperson said. The district did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The station said the teacher in the video was not identified and did not immediately respond to questions. The teacher was reportedly asked to leave for not following the district’s best practices, the report said.

The teacher reportedly later found work at another high school and was once again asked to leave after performing another song, the station reported.

The father of the boy who apparently recorded the teacher told the New York Post that he believes the school handled the situation well.

"It was all a bit confusing. We didn’t know what this was all about until our son explained what it was," Andre Abelkis told the Post. "Yes, we were a little upset that a substitute teacher would not care about teaching the class and just do something for themselves. And, yes, I think the teacher should have been removed from class."