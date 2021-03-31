Texas State Trooper dies days after patrol car gunfire ambush

A Texas state trooper who was ambushed by gunfire in his patrol car last week has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Trooper Chad Walker had been shot multiple times near Mexia in Limestone County, 85 miles south of Dallas, as he was assisting the driver of a disabled vehicle.

As Walker was pulling over, a gunman opened fire through the windshield, striking him in the head and abdomen, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital and was in a coma.

"A beloved father and husband, Trooper Walker was one of DPS’ finest," the Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted Wednesday evening. "His dedication to duty and his selfless sacrifice, in both life and his death, will never be forgotten."

The DPS said Monday that he would not make it and he was being kept on life support in order to preserve his organs for donation.

"This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper," the department wrote in a follow-up tweet. "The Walker family is grateful for the continued support and prayers as they remain at Chad’s side."

The suspected gunman, DeArthur Pinson Jr., later killed himself, according to Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.

His long rap sheet included a felony armed robbery conviction and an arrest for deserting the Army.

