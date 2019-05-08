Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas State students in apparent ‘murder-suicide’ said to be ‘close friends’

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Two Texas State University students died Sunday in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, according to city officials.

Authorities responded to a call early Sunday regarding two deceased individuals at a San Marcos home. The officers found one body inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds and another body in the backyard with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Matthew Pfluger, left, and Connor Shannon. (Facebook)

The individuals were identified as Matthew Bond Pfluger and Connor Patrick Shannon, both 24-year-old students at Texas State University, Austin’s FOX 7 reported.

A friend of Pfluger and Shannon had discovered the bodies and notified police around 9:30 a.m. A city news release described them as “close friends.”

A preliminary investigation indicated that Pfluger had shot Shannon multiple times inside the home before trying unsuccessfully to kill himself with a knife, the release said. He then went into the backyard and shot himself in the head, according to the release.

