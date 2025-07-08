Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas

Texas RV park owner banged on doors as water rose, family was swept away

Lorena Guillen recalls watching cars float away with lights on and hearing desperate honking

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias , Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Texas RV park owner banged on doors as water rose Video

Texas RV park owner banged on doors as water rose

Lorena Guillén, owner of Howdy's Bar and Grill and Blue Oak RV Park in Kerrville, Texas, described a family of five being swept away in the rising floodwaters.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The owner of a Texas Hill Country RV park and restaurant is recounting her experience of flooding that left more than 100 people dead.  

Lorena Guillen, who owns Blue Oak RV Park and Howdy's Bar and Grill in Kerrville, said the rain started to come down around 1 a.m. By 2:30 a.m., she "went to check the water levels of the river." At that point, she said, it looked "fine." She called the sheriff's office, which had no information at that point, so she went to sleep – only to be awoken between 3:30 and 4 a.m. by "lights of the rescuers."

"It was so fast," Guillen told Fox News Digital. "It was so crazy, and I was going from RV to RV, banging on doors, getting everybody out."

"One of my residents had called 911 because they could hear people screaming," she recalled. "But this is the middle of the night, it's pitch black."

TEXAS MOTHER PRAISES BRAVE CAMP COUNSELORS WHO SAVED HER SONS FROM 'ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATING' FLOODS

Blue Oak RV Park

Blue Oak RV Park is located right off the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, Google Maps shows. (Google Maps)

"My husband got down all the way down to his waist in water just trying to rescue the people, and he was asking the guy ‘please throw me your baby’ and few seconds later, they got swept away," she continued. 

TEXAS FLOODING VICTIMS INCLUDE DALLAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SISTERS, CAMP COUNSELOR, WALMART EMPLOYEE

Blue Oak RV Park after flood

The Blue Oak RV Park in Kerrville, Texas, was devastated by rising floodwaters on Friday, July 4, 2025. Here is a photo of the aftermath on July 7. (Rachel Wolf/Fox News Digital)

The father Guillen was speaking about has been identified as John Burgess of Liberty, Texas, according to KWTX. His wife and two sons have not yet been found, but his daughter, who was staying at a nearby camp, is reportedly safe. 

  • Blue Oak RV Park after flood
    Image 1 of 3

    Tree damage was seen at the Blue Oak RV Park in Kerrville, Texas, following deadly floods on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Rachel Wolf/Fox News Digital)

  • RV on its side
    Image 2 of 3

    An RV on its side at the Blue Oak RV Park on July 7, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (Rachel Wolf/Fox News Digital)

  • Blue Oak RV Park entrance
    Image 3 of 3

    Google Maps shows the Blue Oak RV Park entrance next to the restaurant in Kerrville, Texas. (Google Maps)

"It was extremely difficult," Guillen recounted. "And you can see cars floating away with the lights on and honking. You could hear a lot of honking. And we also saw the cabins from next door just smashing against the trees."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Guillen said her restaurant had some mud inside, but her employees quickly helped her clean it out and everyone came together to help recovery efforts. 