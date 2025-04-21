Texas Republican county official stabbed, husband killed in home attack

A Texas politician was stabbed and her husband was killed after their grandson allegedly attacked them at their Lewisville home early Monday morning.

Republican Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, 76, and her husband were stabbed early Monday morning by their grandson, according to police. Fred Mitchell, Bobbie Mitchell's husband, was pronounced dead just after 5 a.m. Bobbie Mitchell was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

The Lewisville Police Department said on Facebook that the double stabbing happened on Monday at 3:53 a.m. Mitchell Blake Reinacher, the couple's 23-year-old grandson, was arrested at the house and is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Denton County is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Mitchell was the first Black mayor of Lewisville when she was elected in 1993.

She was mayor of Lewisville until she resigned in 2000, when she ran for Denton County commissioner for Precinct 3, which is her current position.

Bobbie Mitchell has two children and nine grandchildren, according to the Denton County government. Reinacher is listed as one of Mitchell's grandsons.

In addition to her time as Lewisville mayor and Denton County commissioner for Precinct 3, Mitchell was also involved in her community. She has served on the local YMCA board of directors, Denton County Welfare board of directors and was part of the Lewisville Area Republican Women.

The Lewisville Noon Rotary, of which both Bobbie Mitchell and Fred Mitchell are members, said on Facebook that Bobbie was listed in stable condition and transferred to the ICU to recover from her stab wounds.

In a Facebook post, Denton County Judge Andy Eads called the incident a "huge tragedy."

"I ask that you keep her and her family in your prayers as she recovers," Eads wrote. "Her beloved husband, Fred Mitchell, a longtime friend, will be greatly missed. Please honor their privacy as the family navigates this horrible tragedy."