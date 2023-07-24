Expand / Collapse search
Texas police sting results in 28 suspected child predators arrested, 10 children rescued

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said the suspects were from 17 states

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
More than two dozen people were arrested and 19 children were rescued following a months-long law enforcement operation in Texas targeting the distribution of child sexual abuse material online, authorities said Monday. 

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said "Operation Hydra" resulted in the arrest and charging of 28 people with crimes related to the sexual exploitation of children.

online predator

Texas authorities said 28 people were arrested and 19 children rescued after an operation targeting the distribution of child sexual abuse material online. (Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"This operation is a stark reminder of the realities of child sexual exploitation and the proliferation of child sexual abuse material on the internet, and the need for proactive measures to address these crimes against our children," the DA’s office said in a news release.

Detectives had monitored chat groups on social media and identified people who allegedly participated in the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The suspects arrested were from 17 states, the DA said. 

