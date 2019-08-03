Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Texas police respond to active shooter at El Paso Walmart

By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
Texas police officers responded to an active shooter report near a local Walmart in El Paso on Saturday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

El Paso police said on Twitter the scene in the Cielo Vista Mall area was still active and asked people to stay clear of the active scene.

The shooter was reported shortly before 11 a.m. local time. Local media reported that multiple SWAT teams responded to the scene, while at least three businesses in the area were on lockdown.

The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

