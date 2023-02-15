Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas police respond to 'shots fired' at El Paso mall food court

Texas police are urging residents to 'avoid the area'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Texas said on Wednesday that officers are responding to "shots fired" in the food court of a mall.

The El Paso, Texas Police Department said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that officers are responding to an incident at Cielo Vista Mall.

Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas

Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas (Google Maps)

"Police are responding to shots fired in the food court of Cielo Vista Mall, scene still active. Avoid the area," the police department tweeted.

According to FOX 14, the suspect hasn't been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.