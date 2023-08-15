Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas police discover over $650K worth of counterfeit Gucci, Chanel items in major bust

Oumar Dia allegedly sold counterfeit high-end luxury items online

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Texas police seized more than $650,000 in counterfeit fashion merchandise featuring the Gucci and Chanel logos from Creo Piece, an online business.

Oumar Dia, 35, is accused of illegally manufacturing and selling items that displayed copyrighted logos for several high-end fashion brands. The business owner was arrested last week on a trademark counterfeiting charge.

The Arlington Police Department said that they found 101,118 counterfeit items that were for sale for a combined $653,222 on Creo Piece's website.

Oumar Dia mugshot

Oumar Dia was arrested on a trademark counterfeiting charge for running a counterfeit luxury embroidery business in Texas. (Dallas County Jail)

Patches

Oumar Dia allegedly sold counterfeit Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Versace embroidered patches from his online business in Texas. (Arlington Police Department)

Dia allegedly sold counterfeit Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Versace — among others from his business in North Texas

Arlington Police Department detectives began investigating Dia earlier in the summer, with several undercover officers making luxury fashion purchases from the company. Dia's business primarily sold embroidered patches and heat transfer merchandise.

Counterfeiting experts confirmed that the merchandise was not licensed from the luxury sellers.

Undercover officers

Undercover officers allegedly made several purchases from the business, Creo Piece, which sells embroidered patches and heat transfer merchandise. (Arlington Police Department)

Police

Police go through Oumar Dia's alleged illegal counterfeit business in North Texas. (Arlington Police Department)

After police received a search warrant on Aug. 2, they found 75 boxes of merchandise, an embroidery machine and a heat transfer printing machine.

Gucci

Gucci's logos are seen from the major bust. (Arlington Police Department)

Counterfeit Chanel logos

Counterfeit Chanel logos were found at Oumar Dia's business, Creo Piece. (Arlington Police Department)

Photos from the bust show several Chanel and Gucci logos allegedly waiting to be put on counterfeit items.

D was booked at County Jail, but has since been bonded out.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.