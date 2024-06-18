Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas police arrest man who allegedly robbed bank with young child in tow

The FBI said that the child was in a seat of a shopping cart during the robbery

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A man responsible for allegedly robbing a Texas bank with a young child in tow has been arrested by the FBI.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Dallas Division (FBI), 44-year-old Ronnie Newman was arrested in Mineral Wells, Texas on Monday by law enforcement.

The conclusion of the investigation came after Newman arrived at First Convenience Bank branch in the Walmart store in Fort Worth on June 6 with a young child.

The FBI said that the young child was in a seat of a shopping cart when Newman gave tellers a note demanding cash

Ronnie Newman

Ronnie Newman robbed the First Convenience Bank branch inside the Walmart store on June 6 with a young child in tow. (Fort Worth Police Department)

After the teller handed over the money, the suspect pushed the child in the cart to the exit. 

He then carried her out the door and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A photo, released by the Fort Worth Police Department, showed Newman carrying the child out of the bank following the heist.

Ronnie Newman

Ronnie Newman was arrested on June 17 after he allegedly robbed a Fort Worth, Texas bank. (Fort Worth Police Department)

The FBI and the Fort Worth Police Department arrested Newman after receiving several tips from the public.

