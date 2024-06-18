Texas police arrest man who allegedly robbed bank with young child in tow

A man responsible for allegedly robbing a Texas bank with a young child in tow has been arrested by the FBI.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Dallas Division (FBI), 44-year-old Ronnie Newman was arrested in Mineral Wells, Texas on Monday by law enforcement.

The conclusion of the investigation came after Newman arrived at First Convenience Bank branch in the Walmart store in Fort Worth on June 6 with a young child.

The FBI said that the young child was in a seat of a shopping cart when Newman gave tellers a note demanding cash.

FLORIDA DETECTIVES SOLVE 37-YEAR-OLD COLD CASE MURDER OF FORMER FIREFIGHTER

After the teller handed over the money, the suspect pushed the child in the cart to the exit.

He then carried her out the door and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

MAN KILLED AFTER GETTING ELECTROCUTED IN SEASIDE RESORT HOT TUB

A photo, released by the Fort Worth Police Department, showed Newman carrying the child out of the bank following the heist.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI and the Fort Worth Police Department arrested Newman after receiving several tips from the public.