Texas man known as 'Baby Jesus' accused of taunting cops with motorcycle stunts arrested

A Texas man who allegedly performed stunts on his motorcycle to evade arrest during a traffic stop turned himself in on Wednesday, police said.

Jesus Sebastian Gomez surrendered to the Tarrant County Sherrif's Office on a felony warrant of evading arrest, the Blue Mound Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. His bond was set at $15,000.

Police shared dashcam footage of Gomez, AKA Baby Jesus, doing wheelies and standing on his motorcycle while weaving in and out of traffic on Aug. 10, taunting police who were trying to stop him.

"You have a few options: 1) Turn yourself in and pay a cash bond to prepare for court. 2) Call a bail bondsman or an attorney to post your bond. 3) Run," police wrote in a Facebook post. "We don’t recommend the 3rd option. You already see where that has gotten you."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Witnesses who saw the video helped police identify Gomez, Fox 4 reported.

“We have identified the rider. Sebastian, aka: ‘Baby Jesus’ you need to come speak to us regarding this incident or we can come to you," police said in a statement, according to KTVT. "We could have a 'come to Baby Jesus’ meeting."