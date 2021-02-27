Texas mother dies in freak crash when wheel smashes through windshield

A Texas mother of two died Thursday night when the front tire of a truck driving in front of her randomly separated and flew into her windshield, FOX 26 Houston reports.

Carol Hardy was on the way home from a baseball tournament for her son, who was also in the vehicle at the time and survived with minor injuries, according to a GoFundme that was set up to pay for the funeral and hospital bills.

"Carol was a mother of two, Kayden and Caly and wife to Ron Hardy," the GoFundMe reads. "She was her [kids'] biggest fan, and quite possibly the nicest person you've ever met."

The truck Hardy was driving rear-ended another car with a father and three children inside, who were all taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, according to FOX 26 Houston.

738 people died in 2017 from tire-related crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.