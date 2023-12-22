Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas man who traveled hundreds of miles to kill ex's new boyfriend sentenced to 27 years in prison

Kendell Morris, 26, drove from Houston to Arlington on May 4, 2020, to shoot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Texas man who traveled hundreds of miles to kill his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, but ended up murdering the wrong man, was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Kendell Morris, 26, was sentenced after he was found guilty of murder in the death of Robert Cooley III, Fox 4 reported.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Morris drove from Houston to Arlington on May 4, 2020, to shoot his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend but instead mistakenly shot Cooley, 24. Houston and Arlington are approximately 250 miles apart.

Investigators said Morris believed he spotted the boyfriend in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Bardin Greene Drive in Arlington. He then shot and killed Cooley, who was not the man Morris was looking for.

Morris was taken into custody later that day in the city of Madisonville, which is located near Houston.

A murder charge against a second suspect in connection with the shooting was dismissed, court records show.