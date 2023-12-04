Expand / Collapse search
Texas man with ankle monitor allegedly left woman with slashed throat 'for dead' in pasture rolled in plastic

Roger Gonzalez, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
A Texas man allegedly stabbed and slashed the throat of a woman before rolling her up in plastic and dumping her in a pasture in San Antonio, and he was wearing an ankle monitor during the alleged incident.

Roger Gonzalez, 31, was arrested Saturday afternoon in San Antonio after he allegedly assaulted a woman the day before, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of an injured woman found on the side of Eichman Road at around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's office. When they arrived at the scene, deputies located the woman and discovered she had been badly beaten, stabbed multiple times and had a slashed throat.

Roger Gonzalez mugshot

Roger Gonzalez, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office)

"She was left for dead rolled up in plastic in a pasture," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

The woman is listed in serious but stable condition at a hospital in San Antonio.

Investigators followed leads throughout Friday night and Saturday morning before filing a complaint and obtaining an arrest warrant for Gonzalez, who the sheriff's office said was wearing an ankle monitor during the alleged assault.

Gonzalez was arrested at a home on Lytle Street, which is the same street the victim lives on. The sheriff said Gonzalez and the victim were in a relationship, according to local outlet KENS5.

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office car

The woman is listed in serious but stable condition at a hospital in San Antonio. (Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony. His bond for the arrest warrant was initially set at $40,000, but after his arrest, the judge raised it to $275,000, the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

He remains in the Atascosa County Jail.