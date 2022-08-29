Texas man shoots, kills son who was assaulting mother: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was shot and killed by his father after reportedly assaulting his mother.

The shooting happened at a home around 2 a.m. Monday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies received a call from a 75-year-old man who said he shot his 24-year-old son for assaulting his mother, who is also in her 70s. When they arrived they found the adult son with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The father told investigators he was awakened to his wife being assaulted by their son. The son allegedly struck his mother in the head with a liquor bottle before advancing toward the father. The father then shot the son, police said.

A witness in the home at the time of the incident validated the statement of the father.

The mother was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries. She is expected to recover.

The case will be referred to a Harris County Grand Jury.